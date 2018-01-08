Market Highlights:

The aerospace industry use wide range of fasteners such as nuts, bolts, screws, rivets, pins and high locks during the making of aircraft and its parts. The factors driving the market growth are growing demand for aircraft, use of titanium fasteners, fleet utilization, and aircraft replacement has strengthen the line fit and retrofit aerospace fasteners market. Market Research Future predicts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, to reach $9 billion.

Next generation aircraft like A320 family, B787, B777X, and A380 constitute approx. 2.4 million to 3 million fasteners in an aircraft. The combined backlog of Boeing and Airbus as of today has an order book of close to 12,000 aircraft, representing between eight and 10 years’ production. Majority of backlogs are for A320 family aircraft and B737Max. Thus, the demand for fasteners will significantly grow in the forecast period.

The global aerospace fasteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2016-2021. The growing air traffic, fleet utilization, and replacement has strengthen the line fit and retrofit aerospace fasteners market.

Major Key Players

3V Fasteners,

Alcoa,

B&B Specialties,

KLX,

LISI Aerospace,

STANLEY Engineered Fastening,

NAFCO,

Stanley Aerospace Fastening,

Acument Global Technologies

Key Findings

In 2015, the Americas had the largest share of 45% in the market and is expected to lead with 40.5% market share by 2021

APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market, due to the significant increase in the number of aircraft in the region

Growing air traffic and aircraft utilization are the driving factors for aerospace fasteners market

Alcoa, 3V Fasteners, LISI Aerospace, B&B Specialties are the major vendors of aerospace fasteners market

By 2021, commercial aerospace is likely to have the largest market share of around 62%

Geographically, North America would be the largest market for aerospace fasteners market and APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market due to the significant increase in the number of aircraft in the region. Next generation aircraft like A320, B787, B777X, and A380 constitute approx. 2.4 million to 3 million fasteners in an aircraft. The combined backlog of Boeing and Airbus as of today has an order book, of close to 12,000 aircraft, representing between eight and 10 years’ production. Majority of backlogs are for A320 family aircraft and B737Max aircraft where fasteners are mainly used. Thus the demand for fasteners will significantly grow in the forecast period.

