National, January 07, 2018: Strengthening its positioning further as India’s largest and fastest growing low-cost carrier, IndiGo today expanded its regional network by adding Tirupati on its network. Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with Mr Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director IndiGo flagged-off the second flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad at Tirupati International Airport today.

Other dignitaries who were present at the flag off ceremony included Mr. P. S. Pradyumna (IAS) Collector & District Magistrate, Mr. Abhishek Mohanty (IPS) SP, Tirupati, Mr. Anil Kumar Singhal (IAS) Executive Officer (EO), TTD, Tirumala and Mr. Pulla Hezekiah Airport Director Tirupati Airport Andhra Pradesh, Dr. N Sivaprasad, Member of Parliament, Chittoor and Dr. Varaprasad (ex-IAS), Member of Parliament, Tirupati among others.

Tirupati will be connected by three daily non-stop flights to Hyderabad and double daily non-stop flights to Bengaluru. Apart from this Tirupati will also be connected to many new cities on IndiGo’s existing network of Airbus 320s and ATRs. IndiGo will connect Tirupati to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Dubai, Singapore among other cities via Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mangalore.

With over 1000 daily flights connecting 47 destinations, these new flights will enable corporate and leisure travellers to experience IndiGo’s unmatchable on-time performance and hassle-free service.