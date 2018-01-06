PTE Academic is an English language test for the non-native English speakers to seek admissions into universities or apply for work visa. This PTE score is accepted by hundreds of prestigious universities world-wide as well as governments like Australia and New Zealand for visa purposes. So those who are planning to study or work abroad can take this test that facilitates them to reach their ambition. The PTE academic test comprises of four modules on which the test is conducted to assess the English language skills of the candidate writing this test. The PTE shall be conducted to test the writing and speaking skills of the candidate in English along with listening and reading skills based on which the marks are awarded. Those who are appearing the test for the first time need to be thorough with the test pattern and content for which an in-depth preparation is very much necessary. This is when one can lookout for the resources like PTE online training Sydney being offered by Accord English that gives you insights about the test and a preparation path to excel in the exam.

The portal offers courses to enhance the English language skills for the aspirants who are interested in taking this online English language test. The courses are offered through group classes on the four modules of English writing, reading, listening and speaking. The course duration is four weeks with unlimited access to the classes on the required modules along with specific PTE online practice test for you to know your preparation levels before actually writing the PTE test online. There is also a two weeks course from Accord English which is offered one on one with flexible class schedules as per the student. By enrolling into these classes you can have access to the best material and practice tests that surely improves your English language skills and make it easy for you to attend and score well in the PTE exam.

The PTE test shall be computer based and the practice tests also help you to improve your computer skills so that you don’t fumble while appearing for the PTE test on the computer. PTE test is conducted across 200 test centres across the world to measure the candidates English language skills in a comprehensive manner. The rest results are announced within a weeks’ time and the candidates can send their score to a number of institutions without any additional fee. By thorough PTE online training Sydney no doubt that you can easily score well in the test.

