Spokane, WA, January 6, 2018 — Spokane-based Life Coach and Founder of GladiatorHealth.net, Aaron Chavez, has issued a challenge to locals to fight for their health in 2018.

According to a 2017 RAND study, at least 60% of Americans are diagnosed with a chronic disease every year and 360,000 die annually from diseases related to obesity and a unhealthy lifestyle. And when it comes to mental health, statistics from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America reveal that one in six people are on anti- depressants estimated to be about 13% of Americans.

It is these staggering statistics and his desire to see people live their best life that has inspired Chavez to help people reclaim their health. His challenge is directed at those who struggle with both their physical and mental health to include issues such as stress, depression and anxiety.

Chavez is a firm believer of living a gladiator life which he describes as fighting for what one wants in life every day. When asked about the motivation for the 2018 health challenge, he explained: “Good health should be at the core of all our life’s goals. Without good health all other goals are meaningless because health impacts every aspect of our lives. I want 2018 to be the year, we make fighting for our health a priority. And I want to help those who are serious about winning back their health.”

Chavez is a motivational speaker and offers highly engaging research based trainings to help individuals achieve their health and personal goals. He incorporates brain based learning strategies into his training sessions as well as the latest technology to make sure participants come away with usable skills that they can implement immediately into their work and life.

Chavez offers coaching sessions as well other products and services on his website GladiatorLife.com. For further information or to take up Chavez’s challenge for better health in 2018, visit: Gladiatorlife.com or GladiatorHealth.net.

Contact:

Aaron Chavez

GladiatorHealth.net

Spokane, WA

1800-410-1914

gladiatorhealth@icloud.net

http://www.GladiatorLife.com