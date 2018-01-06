Cardiac surgery has experienced a tremendous growth in technological advancement, and the coronary bypass grafting has become routinely safe worldwide. Advancements in valve repair and replacement have improved the outcomes for patients each year who are afflicted with valvular heart diseases. Congenital heart defects can be repaired in infants, even those weighing less than 2 kg with a positive outcome. The cardiopulmonary bypass surgery is used to repair cardiac defects, and cannulae play a vital role during this process as these tubes provide bloodless and motionless environment to cardiothoracic surgeons to repair the defects.

The growth of the global pediatric cannulae market is driven by the rise in incidence of congenital heart defects among infants, advancement in pediatric surgical procedures, and innovative product development by key players. Furthermore, rising health care expenditure, advancement in health care facilities in developing countries, and government initiatives to create awareness about congenital heart defects are the major factors driving the market growth of the global pediatric cannulae market. However, rising cost of equipment and lack of skilled cardiothoracic surgeons and physicians to perform surgeries are the factors which are restricting the growth of the global market. On the other hand, penetration of regional or local players with low cost devices is likely to boost the growth of the market in emerging economies.

The global pediatric cannulae market has been segmented by product, material type, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global pediatric cannulae market is segmented into extracorporeal and cardioplegia products. The extracorporeal products segment is further segmented into arterial cannulae, femoral cannulae, and venous cannulae. Arterial cannulae are used to return oxygenated blood to the patient during the cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. The femoral cannulae are used for placement in femoral vein and are ideally suited for percutaneous and direct insertion. Venous cannulae are designed to provide venous drainage. The cardioplegic products segment is divided into antegrade cannulae and retrograde cannulae. The antegrade cardioplegia cannula allows the supply of solutions via coronary arteries, and in retrograde cardioplegia cannula, solutions are supplied through coronary veins. The retrograde cannulae sub-segment is further divided into manually inflating balloon and self-inflating balloon.

In terms of material type, the market is segmented into biocompatible material, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), silicone, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the pediatric cannulae market owing to rising patient preference towards established hospitals for cardiac surgeries, growing number of patients, and growing adoption of new products and techniques by hospitals in the treatment of cardiac disorders.

Based on region, the global pediatric cannulae market is distributed over five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global pediatric cannulae market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as advancements in the treatment of congenital heart diseases, which has enabled healthcare providers to efficiently treat neonates, pediatric and infants suffering from congenital heart defects. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to growing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases among children, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and rising government funding and initiatives in creating awareness about pediatric congenital heart diseases.

Key players operating in the global pediatric cannulae market include MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Becton Dickinson, Medtronic Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Sorin Group, Braile Biomédica, ANDOCOR n.v., DTR Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Mortech Industries, and Eurosets.

