CORTECH CO., LTD one of the professional automatic and semi-automatic sliding door system manufacturer in South Korea since 2003. We are achieving endless technical development and products diversification for door hinge, automatic door operator and semi-automatic door operator, as well as window installation from its inception.

Cortech automatic sliding door operator consists of parts certified CE, safer, more comfortable!

Automatic Sliding Door Operator

Wall Mounting Type – Automatic door systems

– Self-diagnosis function at initial setting

– Automatically adjust width of opening/closing (75%, 100%)

– High efficient and low noisy DC 24V motor including electric locking system is built in.

– Self-circuit protected controller

– Keep steady voltage by SMPS (Switched-Mode Power Supply) – Direct attachment type

Specification

Model: CT803E.E1 (Single)

• Power: AC 220V (50~60 Hz)

• Controller: Micro-processing

• Motor: DC 24V 90W/120W

• Door Weight: Max, 90kg/150kg

• Door Width: Max. 4000mm

• Opening time: 0~10 Sec (adjustable)

• Option: UPS, Program switch Mechanical lock etc.

Model: CT803E.E1 (Double)

• Power: AC 110V (option)

• Controller: Micro-processing

• Motor: DC 24V 90W/120W

• Door Weight: Max, 90kg*2/140kg*2

• Door Width: Max. 4000mm

• Opening time: 0~10 Sec (adjustable)

• Option: UPS, Program switch Mechanical lock etc.

Model: CT-803 S/D

Features

– Enclosed type (invaded in door frame)

– Self-diagnosis function at initial setting

– Automatically adjust width of opening/closing (75%, 100%)

– Motor is High efficient and low noisy DC 24V including reducer (worm gear type) and encoder, and electric locking system is built in

– Self-circuit protected controller

– Keep steady voltage by SMPS (Switched-Mode Power Supply)

– Easy installation without welding or machining

– Direct attachment type

If you are looking for semi automatic door supplier? Contact ctautomatic@gmail.com