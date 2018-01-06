In this report, the global Oil and Gas Pipeline market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales Km, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Pipeline for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast, covering

• United States

• China

• Europe

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Oil and Gas Pipeline sales volume, Price USD/m, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Vallourec Tenaris

• TMK Group

• U.S. Steel Tubular Products

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

• JFE

• TPCO

• ArcelorMittal

• Chelyabinsk Pipe

• Evraz

• HUSTEEL

• SANDVIK

• National Oilwell Varco

• Energex Tube JMC

• Northwest Pipe

• SB international Inc

• Continental Alloys & Services

• Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

• Jiuli

• Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

• BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO

• CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE

• HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL

• Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture

• CHANGBAO

• WSP Holdings

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Steel Pipes

• PE Pipes

• Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Pipeline for each application, including

• Long Distance Transporting

• Municipal Administration

• Other

Table of Contents

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Market Report 2017

1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Pipeline

1.2 Classification of Oil and Gas Pipeline by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size Sales Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size Sales Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Steel Pipes

1.2.4 PE Pipes

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share Comparison by Application 20122022

1.3.2 Long Distance Transporting

1.3.3 Municipal Administration

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.5 Japan Oil and Gas Pipeline Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Pipeline Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.7 India Oil and Gas Pipeline Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 Global Market Size Value and Volume of Oil and Gas Pipeline 2012-2022

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Volume and Value by Type

2.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Volume and Value by Region

2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Volume by Application

3 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Volume, Value and Sales Price

3.1 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Value 2012-2017

3.1.1 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.2 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.3 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Price Trend 2012-2017

3.2 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Volume, Value and Sales Price

4.1 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Value 2012-2017

4.1.1 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.1.2 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.1.3 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Price Trend 2012-2017

4.2 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Volume, Value and Sales Price

5.1 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Value 2012-2017

5.1.1 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.1.2 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.1.3 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Price Trend 2012-2017

5.2 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Sales Volume and Market Share by Application