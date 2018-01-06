The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau was named Grand Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter during its 11th annual Marketer of the Year Awards event. The coveted award recognizes results-based marketing campaigns in Western Pennsylvania from both brands and advertising agencies for their excellence and success.
