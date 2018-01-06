Antisera are products derived from blood which triggers the immune system of an individual exposed to pathogens or toxins. Antisera comprises of purified blood plasma loaded with polyclonal antibodies produced by the host organism. Prominent source of obtaining antisera includes the human or animal blood. For instance in Ebola, a dangerous disease which resists all other forms of treatment, antisera purified from the blood of survivors has been used to successfully treat people who have been exposed to the disease. Commercially, antisera can be produced from animals which carry the infection or have been exposed to small quantity of pathogen over time. Owing to short life span of antisera and high cost attributed due to amount of work involved in production, these are usually stocked at major medical centers only. Smaller hospitals and clinics have to approach their nearest medical center for procurement. Blood fraction alternatively coined as blood fractionation is a process wherein the blood is processed into its individual components such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.

Antibodies derived from single clonal cell line are usually preferred during production as derived antibodies are identical to each other and recognize same epitopes as compared to serum derived antibody which identify multiple epitopes on a single protein. Antisera that are produced with a high titer to a particular antigen usually have large number of antibodies recognizing various epitopes on that antigen. Owing to which there is minimal chances of having a cross-reacting epitopes. On the other hand, antisera include not only antibodies directed against a particular antigen of interest, but they may include other types of antibodies present in the serum. These antibodies may be present due to the immunological history of the animal, or even the presence of an autoimmune reaction. Titer of antisera indicates the amount of specific antibody present in the serum. A high titer serum has more antibody than a low titer serum. Antibodies, including antisera, can be used to screen expression libraries in order to isolate genes that express a particular epitopes.

Ageing baby boomer population along with rising healthcare expenditure are prominent drivers of antisera and blood fraction market. Rising demand for antisera during disease outbreak and expensive processing involved in manufacturing has substantially driven the demand for these products across the globe. Lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and stringent manufacturing regulation are some of the key restraints to the antisera and blood fractions market. Recent economic slowdown has also affected the export demand but market dynamics are now improving.

Geographically the market is largely driven by the developed economic regions such as the United States and Europe majorly due to efficient production capability and rising number of research and development with respect to antibody production. Presence of major manufacturers in these regions has substantially contributed towards increasing the revenues obtained through exports. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World market are among the fastest growing market due to healthcare reforms and exponential rise in number of biotechnology research institutes in these regions.

Some of the prominent players in the global antisera and blood fractions market include Hardy Diagnostics, Span Diagnostics Ltd., IgG Corp, Phoenix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glycobiotech GmbH, AbSea Biotechnology Inc. Harlan Laboratories, Inc., SynoGene LLC, Siemens AG, GEA Process Engineering nv, Decanter System among others.

