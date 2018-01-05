The report “Global Welding Electrode Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of Welding Electrode sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Welding Electrode segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.
Segmentation based on Type includes
Heat-resistant Steel Electrode
Low Temperature Steel Electrode
Others
Segmentation based on Application includes
Automotive
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Shipbuilding
Pipe
Key Players in Market
Gloden Bridge
Tianjin Bridge
Weld Atlantic
Shandong Solid Solider
Shandong Juli Welding
Zhujiang Xiangjiang Welding
Wuhan Temo Welding
Changzhou Huatong Welding
Colfax Corporation
ITW
Kobelco
Lincoln Electric
KaynakTekniğiSanayi ve TicaretA.Ş
Voestalpine
Sandvik
Gedik Welding
CORODUR
Jinglei Welding
