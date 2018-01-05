Endoscope is an instrument used to examine the internal organs of the body. The word endoscope is derived from the Greek words “endo” meaning internal and “skopos” meaning to examine. Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure, which aids in the diagnoses of disorders and assists veterinarians with treatment options. The endoscope is made of three main components: insertion tube, handpiece, and umbilical cord. The insertion tube comprises either charge-coupled device (CCD) chip (video endoscope) or fiberoptic glass bundles (fiberscope), along with an irrigation or insufflation channel, biopsy or suction channel, and deflection control cables. The handpiece encompasses deflection control knobs, accessory channel entrance, irrigation system, and suction valves. The umbilical cord functions as a light transmitter.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/veterinary-endoscopes-market.html

The global veterinary endoscopes market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years. This growth can be attributed to the steady rise in animal health expenditure, number of pet animals, and incidence of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in animals. However, factors such as high cost of veterinary endoscopy procedures and limited number of veterinarians are restraining the market.

The global veterinary endoscopes market can be segmented based on product type, application, animal type, therapeutic area, and region. In terms of product type, the global veterinary endoscopes market can be classified into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, and robot assisted endoscopes. Flexible endoscopes are preferred by pet owners owing to the minimally invasive and less threatening properties, as compared to rigid endoscopes. Flexible endoscopes are of two types: fiberoptic endoscopes and videoscopes. The fiberoptic endoscope includes an eyepiece, which allows the operator to visualize the target site. Videoscopes directly transmit images to the monitor connected to endoscope. Flexible endoscopes can provide the diagnostic information of cavities and viscera, which is not visible to the naked eye. Bronchoscope, esophagoscope, gastroduodenoscope, male dog urethroscope, nasopharyngoscope, and tracheoscope are some of the examples of flexible endoscopes. Rigid endoscope, also known as a telescope, is used to examine nontubular structures of body. The telescope directs the light into the area of interest. However, rigid endoscope is not suitable for animals with compact body size such as exotic pet species and coelomic body design of birds and reptiles. Arthroscope, female urethrocystoscope, laparoscope, otoscope, rhinoscope, and thoracoscope are some examples of rigid endoscopy. Capsule endoscope is gaining importance owing to its convenience. An animal is fed with a capsule endoscope, which takes thousands of images as it travels through GI tract. Robot assisted endoscopic examinations are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30518

Based on application, the global veterinary endoscopes market can be bifurcated into diagnostic endoscopes and surgical endoscopes. Diagnostic endoscopes are used for diagnostic insights of targeted areas, whereas surgical endoscopes are equipped with additional accessories required for surgical procedures. In terms of animal type, the market can be segmented into small companion animals, large animals, exotic animals, and birds. Based on therapeutic area, the veterinary endoscopes market can be segmented into respiratory tract endoscopy (tracheoscopy, rhinoscopy, laryngoscopy, and bronchoscopy), lower GI tract endoscopy (colonoscopy and ileoscopy), upper GI tract endoscopy (esophagoscopy, gastroscopy, and duodenoscopy), urinary & genital tract endoscopy (nephroscopy, cystoscopy, urethroscopy, and vaginoscopy), abdominal endoscopy (laparoscopy), and others (angioscope, encephaloscopy, thoracoscopy, proctoscopy, and arthroscopy).

Based on region, the global veterinary endoscopes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global market. Rising incidence of GI diseases, growing awareness about animal health, availability of advanced diagnostic techniques, and increasing adoption of companion animals are factors driving the global veterinary endoscopes market in the region. The market in Europe is growing at a significant pace. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to rising awareness about pet health and increasing number of domestic and pet animals in the region.

Key players operating in the global veterinary endoscopes market are KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Harvard Apparatus, Optimax Imaging Inspection & Measurement Ltd, Optomic, Fibertech Medical, Inc., Fujifilm, and Infiniti Medical, among others.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30518<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com