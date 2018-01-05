Deliver the best options to monitor driver state while traveling that is very complicated. Dinalog developed high reliable Driver Status Monitor system to face that kind of problems. Dinalog Inc. one of the leading Advanced Driver Assist Systems manufacturer in Korea since 2013, offers best driveway monitor system to detect drowsiness, fatigue and other distraction of drivers.

Driver fatigue detection system offered by Dinalog are

• Vuemate DL330A

• Vuemate DL220A

• Ecosens – Smart Echo charger

Vuemate DL220A

Product Overview

The Vuemate, launched as the nation’s first product, comes with high performance SOC and 2M pixel image processor, detecting a driver’s abnormal symptoms like drowsiness, negligence in keeping eyes forward, and face departure by monitoring in real-time the driver’s eye size and face movement to the directions of left/right, up/down, and tilting. It cognitively alerts the driver to the danger of those symptoms by both the operation status LED and the alarming buzzer.

Major Features and Functions

• Intelligent monitoring algorithm for the driver’s position, distance, face, and eyes

• Cognitive operational scenario for detecting drowsiness, negligence in keeping eyes forward, distractedness, and face departure, then early warning by both the LED lights and the alarming buzzer

• Backup the driver’s database, automatically analyzing the driver’s position and eyes open rate, etc.

• Regular glasses/sunglasses detectable (except the thickly horn-rimmed glasses and sunglasses with dark colors)

• Interoperability with external devices, such as notebook PCs, navigators, and car DVRs, etc.

• Firmware for enhancements and new features upgradable by a USB port

• Exclusive rotating cradle (all around turning); easy install and adjust

Specifications

• High-performance ARM core CPU

• 2M pixel high-resolution CMOS image processor

• Flash memory (8MB)

• Infrared LEDs available at night and in tunnels

• 3-color operational state LED (in green/blue/red)

• Micro buzzer alarming at maximum 78dB

• Interfaces with I2C, UART, SPI, and USB (UVC)

• Protection circuitry for over-voltage/current, inverse voltage,

• and minimized ripple noises

• Works with both 12V and 24V fitting to any auto vehicles

Other Information

• 2013 PIN UPP Design Award

• Slim and light-weighted compact design

• High-glossy UV coating and a transparent cradle with the mirror-glossy lapping

• Luxurious jewelry gift box

• KC/CE/FCC fully certified & RoHS compliance

• Recommended operating temperatures at -20°C to 70°C

• Physical dimensions at 60X50X20mm

• Net weights at 30g

Dinalog, Inc., is specialized in developing and manufacturing the Advanced Driver Assist Systems like driver fatigue detection system , Driver drowsiness detection system that provide drivers with safe driving and environment-friendly car accessories.