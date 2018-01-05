Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) January 4, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions, the leading provider of solid-state lighting and supply chain solutions, and OSRAM Digital Systems, the leader in lighting technology solutions, recently announced a new franchise partnership encompassing OSRAM’s comprehensive range of drivers, light engines and controls for lighting applications. The agreement covers Asia and Europe.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized the Future Lighting Solutions team for their efforts in completing the new agreement, which brings a comprehensive new range of drivers, light engines, and controls to customers looking for high quality, performance and reliability in mainstream lighting applications.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

The franchise agreement marks a new stage in the evolution of Future Lighting Solutions, a division of Future Electronics, which began at the start of the 21st century supplying LEDs to lighting customers, and has since developed into being a leading partner in the design and completion of lighting systems, with a full portfolio of light sources for LED lighting and smart lighting systems.

“Our focus is enabling customers to design their luminaires with market leading technology,” said Dina Sim, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Future Lighting Solutions (Asia). “Combining OSRAM Digital Systems’ comprehensive portfolio with the expertise, design support services and global business solutions offered by our team, enables us to further enrich our commitment to our customer base.”

About Future Lighting Solutions

Future Lighting Solutions is a leading provider of solid-state lighting technologies, engineering expertise and online simulation and design tools. Our mission is to facilitate application development and accelerate customers’ time to market. Our comprehensive portfolio includes a broad selection of LED system components, and integrated solutions that enable our customers to manufacture cost effective, energy efficient lighting applications.

Future Lighting Solutions provides a comprehensive range of LED light sources including high-power LEDs, mid-power LEDs, low-power LEDs, CoB, LED arrays, LED modules and LED light engines. Our portfolio is completed with a range of optical solutions, LED drivers, passive and active thermal solutions, connectors and controls.

Future Lighting Solutions’s world-class team of lighting experts, along with our global lighting resource centers, supply chain solutions and network of specialized partners, ensure the highest quality solid-state lighting solutions for customers.

The company is a division of Future Electronics. For more information visit: www.FutureLightingSolutions.com

