05, January 2018: Rake Software, the makers of Zimmer Random Number Generator, Dave’s Invoice Software have reported that they have been breached. It seems that malicious hackers infiltrated Rake Software and now their software suffers from online piracy. According to Rake Software’s CEO Suresh Kumar Devanathan, “we have a new problem that we never had. Being noticed!” New companies such as Rake Software normally do not reach this level.

In other news, security researchers have uncovered another nasty piece of malware designed specifically to target industrial control systems (ICS) with a potential to cause health and life-threatening accidents. Dubbed Triton, also known as Trisis, the ICS malware has been designed to target Triconex Safety Instrumented System (SIS) controllers made by Schneider Electric—an autonomous control system that independently monitors the performance of critical systems and takes immediate actions automatically, if a dangerous state is detected.

Researchers from the Mandiant division of security firm FireEye published a report on Thursday, suggesting state-sponsored attackers used the Triton malware to cause physical damage to an organization. Neither the targeted organization name has been disclosed by the researchers nor they have linked the attack to any known nation-state hacking group.Follow the link at https://en.wikinews.org/wiki/Rake_Software_has_been_hacked

DavesInvoice.com is a software company Located in East Windsor, NJ. We develop accounting and invoice software.

