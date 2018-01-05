Pharmasynth is one of the leading pharma company in the country that has started its operations in the year 1984 and within no time has become a winner of many national and international awards. The company has been serving nationwide with its two manufacturing uints one in Delhi and the other in Haridwar. The company is known for its best quality medicines and affordable prices to serve the nation. The company with its strong manufacturing base has been bringing out tablets, ointments, capsules, oral liquids, ear drops, enema, powders and other medical products in various dosage forms. The company offer its products in patriotic range, hospital range and ethical range maintaining strict quality control stringent at every phase of their manufacturing process to bring out zero defect and cost effective products into the market. This is the reason Pharmasynth has earned a prime place among the manufacturers, trade and medical professionals within no time. The company ensures all their inputs like raw material, consumables and packaging material are of high standards and good quality to bring out products in par with the international standards.

The company also focus on regularly updating its technologies exposing their technical staff to regular on line in-house training so that they use validated methods and procedures in the manufacturing process to bring out quality products that meet international standards. The company also focus on the development of new molecules and formulations to invent new medicines and serve the ailing humanity of the nation. The company also offers services for third party manufacturing optimizing the capacity of their production units in Haridwar and Delhi. There are many reputed clients availing Pharmasynth contract manufacturer services believing in their reputation to offer best quality products within affordable prices. Those companies that are struggling to market their products can avail Pharmasynth PCD pharma company services to market their products through the company’s distribution channels. The company has the best team that is dedicated and committed to promote the products vigorously which can be used even by its clients through the PCD pharma franchisee services offered by the company.

Beyond manufacturing and distribution of their products, Pharmasynth is also known for their active participation in the social and patriotic activities to enhance better health care system for the people. The company aims to serve the ailing humanity making their world class products available in every nook and corner of the country to reach out the people in need within affordable prices. With fair business practices and commitment to the society no doubt Pharmasynth has evolved as one of the leading pharma company in the country within no time.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725