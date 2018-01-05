Neha Banerjee who secured 6th position at Mrs. Universe World Event 2017 attended Lokmat, Made in India Swadeshi Runway 2017

Neha Banerjee spinned her magic on stage with her solo classical performance at Made in India Swadeshi Runway 2017. The beauty who carries the poise & grace of a learnt Kathak dancer from Lucknow Gharana which is Pandit Birju Maharaj’s gharana impressed the audience with her kala

The event saw the presence of Honourable chief guest Amruta Fadnavis , Pandit Birju maharaj, Sandip Soparkar, Uma Dogra and Dr. Aneel kashi Murarka who graced the event.

Neha Banerjee said “It was a delight to perform in front of a hall full of creative & artist scholars. Dance is something which is my passion. Dancing infront of my guru guru Pandit Birju Maharaj was surreal. Sharing the stage with dignitaries like Amruta Fadnavis, Sandip Soparkar was an honor”

MADE IN INDIA curated by talented Sonia Mayers and legendary Kalashri Lata Surendraji (Guru of Aishwarya Rai Bachan). A kaleidoscope of folk and classical dance forms showcasing the colors of Maharashta and culminating in a unique fashion show along the Swadeshi Runway. Over 150 dancers of various styles had performed at the inauguration ceremony.