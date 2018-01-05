Home Comfort USA is pleased to announce their most recent charity efforts. Home Comfort USA owner, Ken Starr, and his staff of air conditioning experts offered their time and expertise to the Westside German Shepherd Rescue in October of 2017. During this period, the company installed new air conditioning units and filters within the Westside German Shepherd Rescue facility. The purpose of this work was to help create a cleaner and more comfortable living/working environment for both the dogs and their caretakers.

Home Comfort USA’s efforts come from their strong love for both German Shepherd dogs and their overall community. Starr and his team recognized the potential health hazards brought about by congested, non-circulating air typically found in animal shelters. These conditions promote the growth of bacteria, which could spell respiratory trouble for both dogs and humans alike. In recognition of what wonderful dogs German Shepherds are and the hard work the Westside German Shepherd Rescue puts into caring for these dogs and finding them excellent forever homes, Home Comfort USA wanted to give back through their own knowledge and expertise.

Anyone interested in learning more about Home Comfort USA and their work can call 1-888-462-0089 or visit their website .

About Home Comfort USA : Since its foundation, Home Comfort USA has dedicated themselves to only giving the best service to their clients. They are fully staffed with highly qualified experts, all of whom are not only willing to lend their know-how, but strive to ensure all of their clients are 100 percent satisfied with their work. Ken Starr, founder of Home Comfort USA, believes in giving to his community. The company is the fruit of that ambition, and its staff prides themselves on their commitment to helping their clients as much as possible.