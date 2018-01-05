Healthy Hound Grooming Salon and Spa is reaching out to new customers by taking 25 percent off your dog’s first groom.

Healthy Hound Grooming Salon and Spa is dedicated to grooming dogs to their owners’ satisfaction. Owners are encouraged to work directly with the groomer to achieve the desired result.

The facility’s premium grooming service includes a spa bath, nail trim and filing, anal gland expression, gentle ear cleaning, and haircut and styling. Prices depend upon the size of the dog and start at $55 for a small dog that is 25 pounds or less. Throughout the promotion, owners will save 25 percent off the price of the first groom through Healthy Hound Grooming Salon and Spa.

Deluxe bathing services and bathing add-ons including de-frizzing and anti-itch treatments are also available. Appointments can be made online. The grooming salon and spa is part of Healthy Hound Playground, located at 45910 TransAmerica Plaza Suite 109, on the border of Herndon and Sterling off of Route 28 and the Dulles Toll Road. Healthy Hound Playground is a full-service dog boarding and day care facility dedicated to providing pets with a home away from home. Potential customers may also schedule a tour of the facility.

Founded by Brandon and Shayda Power in 2013, Healthy Hound Playground has expanded to become northern Virginia’s premier dog day care, boarding kennel and grooming salon and spa.

Its day care includes 12 hours of continuous cage-free day care and is open 365 days a year. Healthy Hound Playground offers competitive rates and is staffed by experienced attendants trained by an on-staff animal behaviorist.

The facility is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, which gives it an “A+” rating. Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine have both recognized it as the best dog day care and boarding kennel in the area, and it has maintained nearly a five-star rating on Yelp, Facebook and Google.

For more information, visit its website at healthyhoundplayground.com or call 703-464-0056.

CONTACT:

Shayda Power

Company: Healthy Hound Grooming Salon and Spa

Address: 45910 TransAmerica Plaza, Suite 109, Sterling, VA 20166

Phone: 703.464.0056

Email: info@houndplay.com

Website: http://www.healthyhoundplayground.com/