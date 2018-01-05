Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Telecom Enterprise Services Market “

The telecom industry is witnessing a paradigm shift in the offering of services among mobile service providers. Operators around the globe are exploring new offerings to stay ahead of newcomers and international/foreign telecom service providers. Mobile service providers are incessantly working toward becoming total communications providers. While traditionally, service providers have been focusing on large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are now emerging as a key focus area for operators. These enterprises are increasingly adopting IT and networking technology solutions to improve productivity, drive OPEX and CAPEX efficiencies, and enable convergence across multiple devices. Furthermore, unlike large enterprises, SMEs do not have in-house IT capabilities and are thus dependent on service providers for their security, communications, and IT requirements.

Key factors driving the growth of the telecom enterprise services market include the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and high industrial activity driving telecom enterprise services. Brands (enterprises) are becoming more aware of the potential benefits of location-based advertising and marketing. The location-based applications domain would drive the demand for telecom enterprise services market as SMEs and large enterprises involved in respective domains would invest in different solutions. A growing range of enabling technologies would bring in flexibility and multiple choice-based options. This would empower service providers, solution providers, and other parties of the value chain when implementing location-based services and commerce applications.

The major influence on the future of telecom operators is cloud computing, which is gaining immense relevance among the large enterprises and SMEs in both developed and emerging markets. SMEs look for enterprise-class features and mainstream computing services at reduced investment requirements. The high growth rates of SMEs in emerging markets would tend toward the low-investment cloud pricing model. The pricing model would be attractive to finance-constrained SMEs in emerging markets, which would further create potential latent demand for these services. Additionally, telecom operators eager to exploit this next wave of opportunity are actively exploring their position in the emerging cloud value chain, some through direct investments and others through partnerships and acquisitions.

North America is a major market for telecom enterprise services. The demand for enterprise services has gained momentum from MSMEs. The region is also home to large corporations and multinational firms with operations in various application sectors. These firms are deploying telecom enterprise solutions for their subsidiaries located in different regions to ensure the streamlining of communications and data operations. The increasing need for cloud computing, data center and gigabit connectivity solutions to support the entire IP infrastructure has significantly magnified the adoption of telecom enterprise services in North America. Also, the need for reduction in costs and customized solutions for SMEs has prompted operators to come out with scalable solutions that would enable the growth of their businesses. Some of the major data enterprises services required by the SMEs and large enterprise include T-1, NxT-1, DS-3 / T-3, OCx, Ethernet, Metro Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, MPLS / IP-VPN, Colocation, and Private Line. All major carriers offer in North America offer these services.

X4 Solutions, Business Communications Management, Inc., WTG Technologies Limited, Telecom Brokerage Inc., Intelisys Communications, Inc., Telecom Brokers, Intracom Telecom SA, Converged Network Services Group, Advoda Communications, Inc., and Telarus Inc. are some of the leading players in the telecom enterprise services market.

