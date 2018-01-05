Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Smart Airports Market“

Airport operations and business models have evolved dramatically over the last two decades to support the explosive growth of the global airline industry. Regulatory reforms and deregulation has ushered in a new aviation era, globally. Emerging countries are showing dramatic traffic growth, diversity, and choice of airlines. Due to rising competition in the airline sector, airports are becoming more responsive toward the needs of their airline customers and passengers. This is leading to focus on more innovation and efforts toward cost reduction along with generation of various benefits for passengers in terms of increased value and choice. Moreover, the growing penetration of smartphones and tablets is playing a key role in changing the outlook of global smart airports. Effective customer service differentiation and cost reduction are the two main benefits provided by the presence of mobile check-in facilities.

Smart airport infrastructure is segmented into endpoint devices, communication systems, passenger, cargo and baggage ground handling control, air traffic control, security systems and others. In 2015, the security systems segment dominated the market due to several government initiatives in view of rising terrorist attacks leading to security concerns.

Among the smart airport solutions, landside solutions segment held the largest spending share in 2015. However, terminal side solutions segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing focus on lifecycle services and digital video surveillance and management solutions.

Among the smart airport applications, core applications segment held the largest share of the overall spending on smart airport applications. This is due to tremendous increase in the use of mobile devices to check flight updates, baggage status, and other information. In order to provide such information through mobile notification services, airports as well as airline operators are expected to invest huge amounts in core applications. Moreover, this segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to high demand for integration application to track, manage, and share accurate, up-to-date information in real-time with all the stakeholders of an airport ecosystem.

Smart airport services include smart transport and parking, smart retail, hospitality, and entertainment, smart workplace, smart airport processes, and smart business-to-business services. Among these, smart business-to-business services for airports was the largest segment of global smart airport services in terms of revenue in 2015. This is due to the rising demand for continuously updating passengers with real-time travel services such as route switching and valet parking.

The global smart airport market is dominated by key players including IBM Corporation, Cisco, and Siemens AG, while other players such as Raytheon, Amadeus IT Group, and QinetiQ are identified as emerging players in the market. Players such as Honeywell and SITA are amongst the promising players in the smart airport market with a strong position and relatively median growth as compared to the market leaders. Leading players are currently focusing on integrating products to create a new customer base. As a part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

