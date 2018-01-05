Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Plastic Bags and Sacks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2024“

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1768

The wide versatility of the use of plastics in bags and sacks and their inadequate disposal have added to the vastly rising pollution problem of traditional, petroleum-based plastics world over. Made from a variety of all-natural plant materials such as polylactic acids (PLAs), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), and corn, biodegradable bags and sacks also contain additives to facilitate degradation and hence pose lesser impact on the ecology in general and marine life in particular. These bags are being preferred over conventional plastic products, notably for the food packaging and fast-moving consumer goods. Furthermore, the use of biodegradable plastics is found to be promising in addressing the problem of plastics pollution in several developed and emerging countries, which is expected to catalyze the growth of the market. The substantial demand for ecofriendly and reusable plastic sacks and bags in the retail industry is a prominent factor bolstering the adoption of these bags. The declining price of key raw materials used in making biodegradable plastics in several countries is likely to bode well for the market.

The global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market is estimated to clock a CAGR of 6.9% during 2017–2022. The market is anticipated to be worth US$1,470.5 Mn by 2017 end and is projected to reach US$2,052.2 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/plastic-bag-sack-market

The various types of materials used in making biodegradable plastic bags and sacks are PLA, PHA, and starch blends. Of these, the PHA material segment dominates the market, holding a major share of 35.9% in 2017. The segment is projected to rise from a valuation of US$565.5 Mn to reach US$788.7 Mn by the end of 2022, representing a share of 36.1% of the market. The PHA segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2017–2022. The annual growth of the segment is pegged at US$44.7 Mn over 2017–2022, representing an absolute growth greater than all other material segments. The dominant adoption of polyhydroxyalkanoates is attributed to their better degradability and the possibility of a wide variety of their applications in making biodegradable plastic bags and sacks. In addition, blending them with polymers has been proven to be cost-effective for manufacturers, which is likely to bolster their uptake.

Europe to be at Forefront of Global Market throughout Assessment Period

The major regional markets for biodegradable plastic bags and sacks are North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Europe. Of these, Europe leads the pack currently and is likely to retain its dominance in the coming years as well. The prominence of this regional market is attributed to the extensive demand for eco-friendly and recyclable plastic packaging for industrial applications. In addition, the soaring awareness of the pollution problem associated with the use of bags made from traditional plastics is a striking factor boosting the regional market. The Europe biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$660.8 Mn by 2022 end, rising at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2017–2022. The demand for photodegradable and oxydegradable plastics in several developed countries is also bolstering the uptake.

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1768

The APEJ biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market is expected to reach valuation of US$503.8 Mn by 2022 end, rising at a notable CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The vastly rising demand for biodegradable plastic bags and sacks in this region is expected to mainly come from a burgeoning retail sector.

Competitive Analysis

A number of emerging and established players are focused on launching high-performance products and resorting to mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain a better foothold in the global biodegradable plastic bags and sacks market. Prominent players operating in the market include Novolex, Shabra Group, Xtex Polythene Ltd., International Plastics Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC, Bulldog Bag Ltd., Abbey Polyethene, Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry Co.,Ltd., Sarah Bio Plast, Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd., EXTRAPACK Ltd., Dagoplast AS, JUNER Plastic packaging Co., and Wells Plastics Ltd.

Check Discount @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/1768

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/