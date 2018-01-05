Lead generation expert Social Market Way now offers Google and Facebook advertising along with its SEO consulting services.

Social Market Way’s experienced consultants can help companies capitalize on the latest social marketing trends and utilize the powerhouses when it comes to digital marketing. They can help companies strategize about how best to focus their advertising efforts.

The digital advertising audience continues to increase, but most of that growth centers on Facebook and Google. Much of that can be traced to the growth in mobile and video advertising as they connect companies to where customers can be found.

It isn’t as simple as just advertising on social media. Consumers increasingly want authentic stories and relevant content. Google has announced that it will start preventing websites from showing ads on sites that don’t meet Google’s ad standards. Its standards, based on research by the Coalition for Better Ads, do not include pop-ups, takeover ads and ads with auto-playing audio.

Facebook, meanwhile, is expected to continue heavily favoring paid advertising in 2018 and limit what organic or free advertising that Facebook users see. This could include moving organic traffic from Facebook pages onto a separate “Explore” feed.

Social Market Way’s consultants offer clients advise on how to maximize their advertising dollars. They can help clients navigate the upcoming changes to social media marketing so that clients stay ahead of the latest trends.

Social Market Way already prides itself on its long history of helping businesses and organizations improve their websites’ search engine optimization efforts. These efforts are key to generating the website traffic that companies need to be noticed.

The internet marketer offers worry-free month-to-month contracts that let clients look elsewhere if they do not see results. Social Market Way does all of its work in-house thanks to its team of internet marketing professionals. The company strives to keep its clients informed and answer any questions they have.

Company founder/CEO Yasin Aberra and his team specialize in search engine optimization, website design and internet marketing campaigns. Clients can choose all services or just one.

