Global Digital Panel Meter Market, By Type, Cover (Totalizers, Multi-Input Indicators & Scanners, Temperature, Process Panel Meters), By Applications (Display Current, Display Voltage, Displays Temperature) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The companies such as Siemens AG (German), Murata Power Solutions, Inc., (U.S.), Red Lion Controls (U.S), OMRON Corporation (Japan), are the leading manufacturers of digital panel meter in the market. In 2016, Murata Power Solutions had announced panel mount digital thermometers which is a series of round, miniature digital panel meters. It was designed to monitor ambient air temperatures by using the sensing element that is NTC thermistor.

The factors that drive the growth market are the increasing demand of electrical and industrial industries which is continuously monitoring vibration, pressure, current, frequency voltage, temperature, and others to keep the devices running smoothly. It also calculate electrical consumption with high accuracy. The other factor which is boosting the market growth of digital panel meter are built-in overload protection which is protect from electrical loads.

The global Digital Panel Meter Market are bifurcated on the basis of cover types, applications and region. The cover types are segmented into totalizers, multi-input indicators and scanners, temperature and process panel meters and others. The applications are segmented display current, display voltage, displays temperature and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of digital panel meter market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in digital panel metermarket as it has huge demand as it is widely used in the electronics industry for electronic measurement. The digital panel meter market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for digital panel meter market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the digital panel meter in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

The global digital panel meter market is expected to grow at USD ~3,251 Million by 2023, at ~6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global digital panel meter market has been segmented on the basis of type covers, applications and region.

Global Digital panel meter Market By Type, covers:

• Totalizers

• Multi-Input Indicators and Scanners

• Temperature and Process Panel Meters

• Others

Global Digital panel meter Market By Applications:

• Display Current

• Display Voltage

• Displays Temperature

• Others

Global Digital panel meter Market By Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest Of The World

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global digital panel meter market are – Siemens AG (German), Murata Power Solutions, Inc., (U.S.), Red Lion Controls (U.S), OMRON Corporation (Japan), The Danaher Corporation (U.S), Phoenix Contact (Germany), PR Electronics (Denmark), Precision Digital Corporation (U.S), Autonics USA, Inc. (U.S), Laurel Electronics (U.S) and among others.

