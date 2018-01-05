Market Scenario

A warehouse management system (WMS) is a software application, designed to support warehouse or distribution center management and staff. WMS applications can be so complex and data intensive that they require a dedicated staff to run them. The major driving factors for the growth of Warehouse management system (WMS) market are raising the demand for warehouse management system in retail as well as healthcare sector. Additionally, emergence of e-commerce and omni-channel fulfillment requirements are some factors fueling the growth of Warehouse management system (WMS) market. However, dominance Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) vendors have restrained the growth of this market. The global warehouse management system (WMS) market size was valued at around USD 1.15 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 2.45 Billion at CAGR of around 14% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Warehouse management system (WMS) Market

Europe held the largest share of warehouse management system (WMS) market followed by North America. The advancement in warehouse management system as well as increasing awareness of cloud based warehouse management systems are some factors driving the growth of this market in European region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for warehouse management system (WMS) market.

Key Players

The key players of Global Warehouse management system (WMS) Market report include HighJump Software (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Manhattan Associates Inc. (U.S.), Tecsys Inc. (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), JDA Software Group Inc. (U.S.), LogFire Inc. (U.S.), Made4net LLC (U.S.), Softeon Inc.(U.S.), and Synergy Logistics Ltd (U.K.).

Target Audience

• Manufactures Organizations

• Distributors & Suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• End-Use Sectors

The report for Global Warehouse management system (WMS) Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

