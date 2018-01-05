Balloons can create amazing decorative pieces if you know how to make them. So, let’s see what dekoartikel can be used to design a unique party at home or an event room. First of all, you need to luftballons kaufen because a lot can be done using air filled balloons in addition to other decorative pieces. Balloon decoration is easy to design and easy on your pockets as well. They can be aesthetic and colourful and used as main décor item for celebrations of any special day.

Ceiling decoration using balloons

Do you wish to create a completely different world for your next party? For accomplishing this you only need plastic table clothes and some colour matched balloons. A bouquet of balloons joined in the middle with the table clothes spreading out like wings and going towards the sides of the ceiling – this is what it will look like. You can take a combination of blue and white or pink and white colours for this. You can also hang paper lanterns from the ceilings and alternate them with balloons. A contrast colour with white will look good for any occasion.

Attractive wall and table decoration

There are many ways in balloons can make your walls and tables look colourful and beautiful. For instance, if you wish to decorate a small side table then you can place some photo frames or a small mirror and gift cards, and create a frame by using tulle. Hang a few balloons in front of it or create a flower and stick it on the walls. Confetti balloons or glitter balloons will look good. Luftballons kaufen and use them in these different ways. The side walls can be decorated in some places with confetti balloons placed with balloon weight. You can stick confetti in the string. Tables can have place cards having seat arrangements. You can also use balloons and streamers of different colours to decorate a wall. A flowers arrangements on the centre of the table can have balloons attached to it through strings.

Coordinating various dekoartikel with balloons

Tassels and confetti used with the balloons can be colour coordinated. If you are using paper or palm leaf tableware and cutlery, they can be of the same colour shades as those of the balloons used to decorate the table or the walls. You can also buy complete decoration sets of the same or different colour. These include paper fans, lanterns, honeycomb balls and pom-poms. Choose from green, blue, pink, red or multi-coloured decoration sets.

Whether it is a birthday, baby shower or wedding or a workplace event, balloons can become a great item with which you can create wonderful ambience. Lights, music and other elements of the party need to be viewed as a part of the decoration so that you can create a seamless celebration. Unique ideas can be put into play if you can make proper use of air balloons. Think about using the above ideas for your next party if you wish to give your guests a time to remember.

