Bengaluru: Concept Business Intelligence Unit (BIU), country’s leading media tracking and analysis platform announced the launch of it’s mobile app for ios and Android. The App will allow the users to track and manage news coverage on the go. A reputation management tool, Concept BIU monitors news on a company, its competitiors and the industry across several platforms.

Concept BIU’s introduction of smartphone app has been much awaited by the firm’s over 300 clients from across 140 industries. The companies can now view scanned print media articles in the app and share them on multiple social media platforms directly from the app. This in turn will help communication professionals in sharing important news with the senior management and other stake holders with greater ease.

Says Mr Ankoor Choudharri, Sr Vice President, Concept BIU, “We believe in customer centric innovation and the BIU apps are a logical extension of the changing media habits of our clients. With growing concern for reputation management, consumption of news on-the-go and sharing across multiple platrosm is an important edge our clients will get with this app.”

The Concept BIU app offers value added services that include press release impact reports and flagging of negative news on a priority basis to enable the clients to plan and take timely, informed decisions. It also provides interactive media dossiers shared at the end of every month highlighting critical parameters like top stories, key journalists, quantitative analysis, as well as the entire month’s compilation of company, competition and industry specific articles.

“In today’s rapidly changing environment, news monitoring across all media channels is critical for all organizations. It is not only important to get the relevant buzz in the media but also to analyze or audit the PR efforts viz-a-viz the competitors to gain and maintain the leadership stature in the industry. In order to keep clients abreast with relevant information regarding policy, industry or competition, the app’s easy to use interface allows the subscribers to not only search and download news but also to get analytic reports on the go,” added Mr Choudharri.