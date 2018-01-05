QY Research Groups professional analysts states that the Global Agricultural Insurance Market to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022.
The major market players competing in this market are as follows,
PICC
Zurich (RCIS)
Chubb
QBE
China United Property Insurance
American Financial Group
Prudential
XL Catlin
Everest Re Group
Endurance Specialty
CUNA Mutual
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
CGB Diversified Services
Farmers Mutual Hail
Archer Daniels Midland
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types,
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
On the basis of Application, the report can be split into four types,
Crop/MPCI
Crop/Hail
Livestock
Others
