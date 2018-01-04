Market Scenario

The key drivers for the growth of the plastic decking market are rapid urbanization, rising construction activities in the emerging nations, replacement of traditional materials with other composite decking product and large scale investments. Plastic decking is widely used in residential and non-residential buildings. Residential buildings by end use contributes largely to the market. North-America contributes highest to the market, majorly due to increasing demand for low maintenance building products. The global plastic decking market size was valued at around USD 2 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 5 Billion at CAGR of approximately 11% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Plastic Decking Market

Asian countries, especially India and China expected to grow fast over the forecasted period due to rising population and rising income. North-America contributes highest to the overall growth of the market due to increasing demand for low maintenance building products.

Key Players

The key players of the global plastic decking market include- UPM Kymmene Corporation, Universal Forest Products, Inc., Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., Azek Building Products Inc, Fiberon LLC, Cardinal Building Products, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., CertainTeed Corporation, Green Bay Decking, LLC and DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems.

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket supplier

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Plastic Decking Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

