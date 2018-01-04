The widespread demand for two wheelers now a days has been driving the market for the global two wheeler fuel injection system market. Increasing air pollution in the Asian areas and the introduction of the new technologies such as electronic fuel injection system has raised up the opportunities for the global two wheeler fuel injection system market.

Relatively the conventional carburettor fuel systems lacks efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and engine performances. It is also responsible for the emission of harmful gases that tends to pollute environment. Till now major bikes were working with the conventional carburettor system but now a days with the introduction of electronic fuel injection system, which is one of the most favourable and promising technologies, has attracted the attention of many. The electronic fuel injection systems also allows the vehicles to fulfil strict emissions legislations.

The automotive industry is turning towards more and more developments in terms of technological advancements so as to attain fuel economy and reduce emissions which is directly increasing the need for the effective two wheeler fuel injection systems and thereby raising the global two wheeler fuel injection system market.

Two Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing importance of clean economy and balance of the ecosystem is accompanied by governmental protocols is driving the global two wheeler fuel injection system market. Along with the environmental concerns, the cost saving factor and lower fuel consumption when compared to the conventional fuel injection systems will also support the growth of global two wheeler fuel injection system market. Easy installations, enhanced fuel economy and great engine performances are some driving factors for the newly introduced electronic fuel injection systems which are ultimately driving the global two wheeler fuel injection system market. The continuous technological advancements by the firms like Bosch (latest EFI systems that can be fitted to any two wheeler) are raising the global two wheeler fuel injection system market opportunities.

Two Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market: Segmentation

By technology the global two wheeler fuel injection system market is segmented as Electronic Fuel Injection System Market and Carburetted Fuel Injection System Market. The global two wheeler fuel injection system market is also segmented by the engine sizes which are as less than 100 CC, 101-150 CC, 151-250 CC, 251-500 CC and 501 and above.

Two Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global two wheeler fuel injection system market is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. The Asia-Pacific is projected to endure its control on the global two wheeler fuel injection system market followed by Europe and North America. The APAC market is predominantly driven by the stern emission norms and increasing vehicles demand and subsequent production. Being the most populated countries in Asian region, India and China are the most favourable regions of growth.

With increasing government initiatives and stern norms by European Union for pollution control will drive the market for Europe in near future.

Two Wheeler fuel Injection System Market: Key Players

The key market competitors in global two wheeler fuel injection system market are Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ucal Fuel systems Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mikuni Corporation, Keihien Corporation etc.