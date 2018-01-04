Global Smart Hospitality System Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application highlights key dynamics of Smart Hospitality System sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Smart Hospitality System segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

Segmentation based on Type includes:

Hotel Operation Management System

Integrated Security System

Hotel Building Automation System

Guest Service Management System

Integrated Communication Technology Solutions

Segmentation based on Application includes:

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

Market competition by top manufacturers:

Buildingiq Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Control4

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sabre Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Smartodom Automation

Springer-Miller Systems

Winhotel Solution S.L.

