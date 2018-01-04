Market Scenario:

The Mobile Devices such as Smartphone, tablets PCs, and laptops have become a major computing platform that allows the users to communicate and use as source of entertainment offering social connectivity. The Mobile devices are transforming the way in which the users access the personal and business information. The increasing use of internet services and mobile payments is also alarming some of the major security concerns.

The Mobile Biometric implies accomplishing biometric functionality on a mobile device such as Smartphone or tablet. Mobile device can achieve biometric functionality with the integration of sensors or biometric hardware. The Mobile Biometric can perform individual identification based on the physiological properties of a person such as fingerprints, Face, iris and Voice among others. Mobile Biometrics is a user friendly system that provides a strong security and offers various benefits such as accurate identification, scalability, versatility, and time saving and convenience. Many private and government organization are adopting the mobile biometrics to increase the productivity in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and border control. These are the key factors that have acted as driver for the Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market.

Hence the market for Mobile biometric Security and service is expected to grow at ~32% CAGR (2016-2022). However, lack of awareness and misinterpretation of the mobile Biometrics technology are hindering the growth of Mobile biometric Security and Service market. The Mobile biometrics are expensive in some cases like retinal scanning and iris recognition these are also some of the restrain factors for Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Biometric Security and Service are- Apple Inc. (U.S.), 3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.), and Precise Biometrics (Sweden), and M2SYS Technology (U.S.), Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Safran SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), , Crossmatch (U.S.) BIO-key (U.S.), Aware Inc. (U.S.), Applied Recognition, Inc. (Canada), EyeVerify, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market due to the increase in homeland security and government initiatives to fight cybercrime. Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market due to the government policies and efforts to improve the security infrastructure for mobile devices. The large no. of portable devices when connected to the internet and services like e-passport, mobile payments are also driving the market of Mobile Biometrics.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market due to the rising safety and security concerns with increase in the no. of smartphone and electronic gadget in regions such as China and India. The technological advancement such as internet, mobile devices, computer software and biometric innovation itself in this region is contributing the market of Mobile biometric Security and Safety Market to grow and achieve new heights.

Study Objective of Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Type, Component, Platform, Industry and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market

Segments:

Global Mobile Biometric Security and Service Market has been segmented on the Basis of type, component, Platform and industry. The type includes Fingerprint recognition, face recognition, voice Recognition, Iris recognition among others. Component has been identified as fingerprint reader, Scanners, camera and computer software among others. Platform consist of Android and iOS among others whereas Industry includes banking and finance, law enforcement, military and border control, healthcare, government organization among others.

Intended Audience

Cloud Based Service providers

Government organizations

Digital Security providers

