Malleable iron, cast as white iron, is a metastable carbide structured in a pearlitic matrix. Annealing is carried out to transform the first cast brittle structure into malleable form. The annealing treatment improves its machinability, ductility, and durability. Malleable iron pipe fittings are primarily made from cast iron and alloys that are composed of iron, carbon, and silicon. Malleable pipe fittings are employed to connect two or more pipes or tubes, connecting a pipe to some other apparatus, changing the direction of fluid flow, or closing a pipe. They are predominantly utilized in gas and water systems of residential and non?residential buildings and pipe systems of oil refractories. Malleable pipe fittings are employed when shock and vibration resistance are required, and the fittings are required to withstand quick temperature changes.

There are usually two types of malleable iron, namely ferritic and pearlitic malleable iron. Ferritic malleable iron comprises black heart and white heart, whereas pearlitic malleable cast iron is made from pearlite and other austenite products. Pearlite is made from alternating layers of ferrite and cementite. Malleable iron pipe fittings are used in applications such as elbow tee, reducing socket, bush, plug, caps, cross, check nut, short bend, 3-way elbow, and 4-way tee.

Malleable cast iron imparts good physical properties due to its microstructure properties that help in holding two different pipes together and direct the gas and liquid movement. This property has helped industrial manufacturers as well as construction companies to install malleable iron fittings in pipes that are utilized in manufacturing industries and in residential and commercial buildings. Its considerable resistance to breaking and deformation during installation and high resistance to corrosion are driving the market for malleable iron pipe fittings in the construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and other industries.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into blackheart, white heart, and pearlitic malleable cast iron. The surface of whiteheart malleable cast iron has ferrite. The intermediate zone has temper carbon, ferrite, and pearlite. Tempering refers to the hardening of metal. Blackheart malleable cast iron is mostly made of ferrite.

In terms of application, the market can be segmented into elbow, tee, cross, bush, plug, caps, and others. Manufacturers offer malleable iron pipe fittings in various shapes depending on the application that the plumber is using in fitting for. These different fittings allow the plumber to install pipes in different directions and let the pipes feed into each other.

In terms of geography, North America is anticipated to lead the global malleable iron pipe fittings market. Increasing need for automation and safety using malleable iron pipe fittings and valves, growth in fracking utilization of one inch to six inches iron or copper fittings, and expansion of the oil & gas industry are a high growth rate are the major drivers for the malleable iron pipe fittings market in North America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to be lucrative regions for the malleable iron pipe fittings market due to the rise in construction and exploration activities in developing countries. Furthermore, the usage of malleable iron pipe fittings in the oil & gas, chemical, food & beverage, power generation, and water & wastewater industries are projected to drive the market.

Key players operating in the malleable iron pipe fittings market include CCTF Corporation, Odlewnia ?eliwa S.A., Service Metal, Smith-Cooper, Georg Fischer, Mueller Industries, Hebei Jianzhi Casting Group, Qingdao Madison, Jinan Meide Casting, and Hebei XinJia Casting.

