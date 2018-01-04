Market Highlights:

The global magnetic field sensor market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the magnetic field sensor market. The growing demand of magnets and electromagnets which is widely used in automotive and telecom sectors are boosting growth of magnetic field sensor market in this region. The increasing demand of sensors is extensively used in various applications including speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection, position sensing, and others. In April 2017, Asahi Kasei MicroDevices had announced its product release of 3-axis magnetic sensor for internet of things to captures magnetic fields with vector components.

The emergence of wearable technologies and the increasing role of magnetic flux sensors in applications are few driving factors for the growth of magnetic field sensor market. Wearable technologies are widely used in consumer electronics devices. Additionally, penetration of MEMS technology is propelling the market growth of magnetic field sensor. These MEMS technologies are widely used in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace, defense, and others.

Major Key Players

Asahi Kasei MicroDevices (Japan),

MEMSIC Inc. (U.S.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (U.S.),

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

TDK Corporation (Japan),

ams AG (Austria),

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),

Infineon Technologies (Germany),

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel),

Crocus Technology (U.S),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

MELEXIX N.V (Belgium),

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),

NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands),

Kohshin Electric (Japan),

NVE Corporation (U.S),

PASCO Corporations (Japan),

The global Magnetic Field Sensor Market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation Of Magnetic Field Sensor Market:

The global magnetic field sensor market is segmented into type, range, applications, end-users, and region. The type is further segmented into Hall Effect sensors, magneto resistive sensors, SQUID sensors, fluxgate sensors, and others. Further, the Hall Effect sensors is sub-segmented anisotropic magneto resistive sensors, giant magneto resistive sensors, tunnel magneto resistive sensors and others. The magneto resistive sensors is sub-segmented into hall elements, hall ICs and others. And, the SQUID sensors is sub-segmented low-temperature SQUID, high-temperature SQUID and others. The range are segmented into <1 micro gauss (Low-Field Sensors), 1 micro gauss–10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors), >10 Gauss (BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors) consoles. The application segment is sub-segmented into speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection, position sensing, navigation and electronic compass and others. Whereas, the end users segment is sub-segmented transportation, consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial and others sectors. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global magnetic field sensor market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global magnetic field sensor market. The magnetic field sensor market is witnessing a high growth due to huge demand from various verticals such as transportation, consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial and others. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the magnetic field sensor market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

