Global Fleet Management Solution Market: Overview

This report on the global Fleet Management Solution market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global Fleet Management Solution market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global Fleet Management Solution market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies.

Global Fleet Management Solution Market: Segmentation

The Fleet Management Solution market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, type, end-use industry and geography. Based on deployment, the market has been divided into cloud and on-premise. Based on the solution type, the market has been divided into vehicle management, driver management and operations management. Based on the end-use industry the market has been divided into Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail, Government and Shipping.

Cloud based deployment could be defined as delivery of hosted services over the internet. Cloud based deployment model can include Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud whereas On-Premise deployment model would refer to the computation that is located within the physical confines of an organization.

Vehicle Management Solutions would refer to a system that provides management functions which allow organizations to manage vehicle’s fuel consumption, services etc. while Driver Management Solutions would refer to a system that provides management functions which allow organizations to manage driver’s behavior, driving habits etc. to ensure safety. Moreover, Operations Management Solutions would refer to a system that provides management functions which allow organizations to the operations of the fleet. These solutions are necessary as organizations try to cut the costs of the operations while complying with the regulations.

On the basis of end-use industry the global fleet management solution market can be segmented into Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail, Government and Shipping.

Geographically, the report classifies the global Fleet Management Solution market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Fleet Management Solution Market: Scope of the Report

The report also includes key developments in the Fleet Management Solution market. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2015 – 2025 (%), segment value share contribution, 2015 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Fleet Management Solution Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Fleet Management Solution market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. Major players in the Fleet Management Solution Market include Trimble Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., Daimler Fleet Management GmbH, JDA Software Group, Inc., Wheels, Inc., MiX Telematics Ltd., TomTom Telematics BV. , Magellan Navigation, Inc., Emkay, Inc. And Telogis, Inc.

The global Fleet Management Solution Market is segmented as below:

Global Fleet Management Solution Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Fleet Management Solution Market, By Type

Vehicle Management

Driver Management

Operations Management

Global Fleet Management Solution Market, By End-Use Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Retail

Government

Shipping

Global Fleet Management Solution Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary : Global Fleet Management Solution Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Global Fleet Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecasts, (2015 – 2025)

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

5. Global Fleet Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Deployment

5.1. Introduction & Definitions

5.2. Fleet Management Solution Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast By Deployment, 2015 – 2025

5.2.1. Cloud

5.2.2. On-Premise

5.3. Deployment Comparison Matrix

5.4. Market Attractiveness By Deployment

6. Global Fleet Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Type

6.1. Introduction & Definitions

6.2. Fleet Management Solution Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2025

6.2.1. Vehicle Management

6.2.2. Driver Management

6.2.3. Operations Management

6.3. Type Comparison Matrix

6.4. Market Attractiveness By Type

7. Global Fleet Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecasts, By End-Use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fleet Management Solution Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast By End-Use Industry, 2015 – 2025

7.2.1. Transportation & Logistics

7.2.2. Automotive

7.2.3. Retail

7.2.4. Government

7.2.5. Shipping

7.3. End-Use Industry Comparison Matrix

7.4. Market Attractiveness By End-Use Industry

8. Global Fleet Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Fleet Management Solution Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast By Region, 2015 – 2025

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East and Africa

8.2.5. South America

8.3. Region Comparison Matrix

8.4. Market Attractiveness By Region

