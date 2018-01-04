“The Report Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

This report studies the global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market, analyzes and researches the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Netafim Limited

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L IRRIGATION CO

RX Plastics

Plains Irrigators Limited

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1459678/global-sprinklers-and-drip-irrigation-market-research-reports

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Impact Sprinkler

Drip Sprinkler

Others

Market segment by Application, Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation can be split into

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruit

Others

Table of Contents

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation

1.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Overview

1.1.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market by Type

1.3.1 Impact Sprinkler

1.3.2 Drip Sprinkler

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Cereals

1.4.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

1.4.3 Fruit

1.4.4 Others

2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Lindsay Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Valmont Industries

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Netafim Limited

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 T-L Irrigation Company

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Alkhorayef Group

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Reinke Manufacturing Company

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Bauer GmbH

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Grupo Fockink

3.12 Rain Bird Corporation

3.13 T-L IRRIGATION CO

3.14 RX Plastics

3.15 Plains Irrigators Limited

4 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation

5 United States Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

