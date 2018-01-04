According to a new report Global Home Entertainment Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Home Entertainment Devices is expected to attain a market size of $276.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The Video Devices market dominated the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Audio Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The Wired market dominated the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Connectivity Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Wireless market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Home Entertainment Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Home Entertainment Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corporation, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Apple Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Bose Corporation.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-home-entertainment-devices-market/
Research Scope
Global Home Entertainment Devices Market By Type
Video Devices
Televisions
DVD & Blue Ray players
Projectors
Digital video recorders
Others
Audio Devices
Audio systems
Headphones
Home theatre in-a-box
Home radios
Sound bars
Others
Gaming Consoles
Global Home Entertainment Devices Market By Connectivity Type
Wireless
Wired
Global Home Entertainment Devices Market By Geography
North America Home Entertainment Devices Market
U.S. Home Entertainment Devices Market
Canada Home Entertainment Devices Market
Mexico Home Entertainment Devices Market
Rest of North America Home Entertainment Devices Market
Europe Home Entertainment Devices Market
Germany Home Entertainment Devices Market
K. Home Entertainment Devices Market
France Home Entertainment Devices Market
Russia Home Entertainment Devices Market
Spain Home Entertainment Devices Market
Italy Home Entertainment Devices Market
Rest of EuropeHome Entertainment Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market
China Home Entertainment Devices Market
Japan Home Entertainment Devices Market
India Home Entertainment Devices Market
South Korea Home Entertainment Devices Market
Singapore Home Entertainment Devices Market
Malaysia Home Entertainment Devices Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Entertainment Devices Market
LAMEA Home Entertainment Devices Market
Brazil Home Entertainment Devices Market
Argentina Home Entertainment Devices Market
UAE Home Entertainment Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Home Entertainment Devices Market
South Africa Home Entertainment Devices Market
Nigeria Home Entertainment Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Home Entertainment Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
LG Corporation
Sony Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Apple Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Bose Corporation.
