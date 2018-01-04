Market Overview:

Gum arabic is type of natural gum obtained from various species of the acacia tree. Majority of hum arabic is collected from Acacia Senegal species across the world. Sudan and Sehel are the major gum arabic producer in the world. Gum Arabic is largely used for making the chilled, sweetened, and flavored desserts in Middle East and African region. Many food and beverage manufacturers use gum arabic as emulsifier, thickening agent in icing, filling, chewing gum and other confectionery products. Gum arabic application in pharmaceutical along with personal care products is growing at significant rate from last few years. Increasing use of gum arabic in ceramic, printmaking and painting will play key role in the growth of gum arabic market in upcoming years.

Major Key Players:

Nexira (France)

AEP Colloids, div. of Sarcom Inc (U.S.)

TIC Gums (U.S.)

Kapadia Gum Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Kantilal Brothers (India)

Drytech Processes (I) Pvt ltd (India)

Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Regional Analysis:

Global Gum Arabic market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Rest of the world mainly North African region has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Majority of gum arabic produced in Sudan which is located in North African region. Gum arabic is the second export commodity and play key role in economy of Sudan. From last few years gum production in India and China has increased at significant rate which is supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific region. India, France, U.S., Portugal and Spain are the major importers of gum arabic across the globe.

Gum arabic is used in various products ranging from ink to ice cream as an emulsifier, thickening agent, fat replacer and stabilizer. In pharmaceutical especially in herbal medicines, the gum is used to bind pills and lozenges and to stabilize emulsions. It is also used to produce a medium for applying essential oils, balsams, resins, camphor, and musk. Gum arabic is used as a binder for watercolor painting because it dissolves easily in water and it is also used in printmaking to protect and etch an image. Some firework manufacturers use gum arabic as a binder in firework composition as it is soluble in water.

