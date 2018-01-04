Garlic is closely related to the onion, leeks, and shallots as they all belong to a lily family. Garlic has a very strong, heated and pungent taste. It grows in the form of a bulb with cloves each covered with a papery skin. Raw garlic has a very powerful flavor, hence it is generally cooked or roasted to soften and balance its flavor. Along with offering flavor to various foods, garlic also offers some medicinal benefits, hence it is used to cure various health problems.

Manufacturers are trying to make it convenient to use garlic in cooking by offering it in various forms such as powder, paste, etc. However, people still prefer to use garlic in its fresh form. In some of the regions, black garlic which is obtained from fresh garlic is also being consumed on a large scale as it is considered more beneficial than fresh garlic. In this process, fresh garlic is fermented for a period of time to convert it into black garlic. Meanwhile, garlic infused dipping oils are also being used as salad dressings and to add flavor to pastas, etc.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global garlic market is likely to experience moderate CAGR. The market is projected to bring in US$ 19,488.2 million revenue by the end of 2022. Garlic is a common ingredient used while preparing various foods to enhance the taste and also being consumed in a fresh form due to various health benefits offered. Manufacturers are also researching on various methods to retain all the antibiotic properties of garlic even after processing it or mixing it with other foods.

Hard Neck Garlic- Top-Selling Product

Compared to the soft neck garlic, hard neck garlic is likely to emerge as the top-selling product in the global garlic market. Gaining nearly two-third of the share in terms of the revenue towards the end of 2017, hard neck garlic is projected to create incremental opportunity exceeding US$ 2,600 million during 2017-2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/303/garlic-market

Garlic in Fresh Form to be Highly Preferred

Among various forms of garlic available in the market such as frozen, dehydrated, canned or preserved, fresh form of garlic is likely to be the most preferred form. Garlic in fresh form is projected to surpass US$ 11,100 million revenue towards the end of 2022. On the other hand, garlic in dehydrated form is also likely to experience moderate growth throughout the forecast period.

Garlic to Find Largest Application in Culinary

Culinary is likely to emerge as one of the largest users of garlic. Culinary is projected to surpass US$ 8,800 million revenue by the end of 2022. It is also expected to gain over two-fifth of the share in terms of the revenue towards 2017 end.

Competition Tracking

The report provides a detailed profile of the key companies, anticipated to stay active and play a major role in the growth of global garlic market through 2022, which include Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc., The Garlic Company, California Garlic Company, Mcfadden Farm, Mr. Lucky, Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc., Filaree Garlic Farm, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co., Ltd, Atmiya International, and South West Garlic Farm.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized Food & Beverages market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884

27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Telephone: +353-1-6111-593

Email: sales@factmr.com/

Web: https://www.factmr.com/