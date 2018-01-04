Folliculitis is a common skin condition characterized by inflammation of hair follicle. Every hair of body develops out of a small pouch termed as follicle. Folliculitis can be observed on any part of the body that has hair. Most commonly, folliculitis occurs on legs, buttocks, back, arms, and cheeks and chin. It is typically caused by fungal or bacterial infection. Initially, it appears as white headed pock marks around hair follicles or small red bumps. Folliculitis infection can spread and turn into non-curable, crusty sores. It is not life threatening, but can be embarrassing, sore, and itchy. Severe fungal or bacterial infection on hair follicle can cause permanent scarring and hair loss. Acute folliculitis can clear within a few days with basic self-care measures. For recurring or serious infection of folliculitis, a person needs to see a physician for medication therapy.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/folliculitis-treatment-market.html

Folliculitis is of two types: deep and superficial. Deep folliculitis is a severe infection and is characterized by entire follicle inflammation. Superficial folliculitis affects small portion of follicle and is not severe. Superficial folliculitis forms include pityrosporum (pit-ih-ROS-puh-rum) folliculitis, razor bumps (pseudofolliculitis barbae), hot tub folliculitis (pseudomonas folliculitis), and bacterial folliculitis. Bacterial folliculitis is the most common type of folliculitis infection, noticeable by pus-filled, white, and itchy bumps. It occurs due to bacterial infection on hair follicles. Bacterial folliculitis is caused by bacteria staphylococcus aureus which live on the skin, but it cause problem only when comes inside the body. Deep folliculitis is of various types such as eosinophilic folliculitis, boils (furuncles) and carbuncles, gram-negative folliculitis, and sycosis barbae. Eosinophilic folliculitis effects persons having HIV/AIDS. Signs and symptoms are recurrent patches of bumps, itching, and pimples near hair follicles of upper body and face. Post treatment, skin in that portion of the body becomes darker than other portions. Folliculitis is primarily caused by bacteria staphylococcus aureus; however, it can also be caused by fungi, viruses, and inflammation by ingrowing hair. Rise in health care expenditure, rapid adoption of products, and growing awareness about folliculitis are driving the global folliculitis market. Probable effects of folliculitis are permanent hair loss, destruction of hair follicles, permanent skin damage such as dark spots or scarring, boils under the skin (furunculosis), and dispersion or recurring infection.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35759

The global folliculitis market can be segmented based on type of folliculitis, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of folliculitis, the market can be categorized into deep folliculitis, superficial folliculitis, and others. The superficial folliculitis segment can be classified into pityrosporum folliculitis, razor bumps, hot tub folliculitis, and bacterial folliculitis. The deep folliculitis segment can be divided into eosinophilic folliculitis, boils (furuncles) & carbuncles, gram-negative folliculitis, and sycosis barbae. Based on treatment, the global folliculitis market can be segmented into medication, warm compress, medicated shampoo, and others (surgery and laser hair removal). In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into academic institutes, medical research centers, clinics and hospitals, and others.

The global folliculitis market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for folliculitis treatment due to significant investment in clinical trials and R&D.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35759<ype=S

Major players in the global folliculitis market include AbbVie, Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com