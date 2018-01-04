Market Highlights:

Facility management is a process required to build coordination between physical workplace and people of an organization to provide positive and pleasing work environment for employees as well as clients & customers. It integrates business administration, infrastructure, and behavioral principles of a management. The key responsibilities associated with facility management includes building or property management, support services, engineering services, floors planning, operation management, and many others. Also, by managing the provided facilities, the management can maintain the assets and lifespan of the components associated with the infrastructure.

The rising need for support & maintenance services by manufacturing industries, changing work culture, growing adoption of cloud technology, rising trend of outsourcing facility management services, growing commercial real estate business are some of the factors driving growth of facility management market during forecast period 2016-2022.

Major key Players

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

EMCOR group, Inc. (U.S.),

Aramark Corporation (U.S.),

FM System, Inc. (U.S.),

CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

Accruent, LLC (U.S.),

Interserve Plc. (UK),

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

Globally the market for Facility Management Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~13% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis of Facility Management Market:

North America is expected to dominate the facility management market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to high adoption of technology advancement by manufacturing & IT sectors thereby lead to early adoption of facility Management services by companies in the region. Europe is also considered to support North America in generating high revenue for facility management market. The growing demand for support & maintenance services by manufacturing industry for services namely plant maintenance, and fabrication is expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for facility management during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to changing work environment in the region. Also, increasing cloud based deployment among organizations and rising demand for soft services by education and residential sector is projected to increase the market of facility management in the region.

Target Audience: