About the Calibre line:

Citizen’s take on the design cue and use of complications gives the Calibre line zero-hassle, attractive designs that make their conservative approach attractive and easy to live with. Complete with a perpetual calendar that lets you ignore changing manually the date for odd months and leap years, the Calibre 3100 displays the time also through a 24-hour format for quick reference.

Points to be noted:

• Citizen’s Eco-Drive has been evolving ever since it hit the market and the Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar BT0084-07E Mens Watch announces the arrival of the high-end Calibre 3100. For a dial design, after all, follows the way the movement wants it going.

• The Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar BT0084-07E Mens Watch flaunts a style the way classic dress watches were made and still made; the difference being in the detailing and finishing.

• The Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar BT0084-07E Mens Watch is a different representation of the Citizen Calibre 3100, which find place mostly within modern sports models. This time, it also gets a vintage look.

• The Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar BT0084-07E Mens Watch sports an elegant dial that displays date (it’s a perpetual calendar programmed till 2100 AD) through rather large twin windows at 12; a 24-hour dial at 9 that help track present time in 24 hour format and a practically bulletproof body that conceals itself behind that golden shine.

• Never needs batteries.

• It is crazy accurate! Set the time and the calendar, it will never need another adjustment. Not even in leap year! Its features are unnecessary to mess with as long as there is enough power to run the movement.

• The Eco-Drive is beyond any technical tomfoolery suggesting technical hypothesis. This small unit charges the most under natural sunlight and less under artificial light sources. That should give you an idea about the duration you must wear it under the sun. It removes the restrictions so far quartz watches had about their dependence upon batteries. This one stretches indefinitely.

What you’ll like the most:

• Melding the clean looks with plenty of modern features, the Citizen Watches makes for a dress watch that has been created for a long haul with zero maintenance.

• A well-proportioned watch that goes well in every urban situation.

• Built to withstand the attack of humidity, moderate shocks and considerably heavy splashes of water.

Bottom line:

Citizen cashes-in once again with their bread and butter technology, making the Citizen Eco-Drive Power Reserve Mens Watch a classy choice among mainstream wrist-wear that doesn’t demand a hell lot of attention. Whether it’s the job atmosphere or an elegant, formal party, the Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar BT0084-07E Mens Watch shall dominate every such situation without making you shell out thousands for that classy, elegant look.

