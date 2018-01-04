Blind Spot Object Detection System Market 2018

Summary:

Global Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Information Report, By Technology (Radar Sensor and Camera), By Functioning (Automatic and Manual), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The blind spot object detection system market is benefiting by the rise in concerns about car safety and comfortability. Also, upon experiencing high demand, several manufacturers have implemented this technology in both, passenger and commercial vehicles. Moreover, the increasing number of accidents, and growing awareness about road safety, are driving the demand for blind spot object detection system in the global market. Furthermore, the government regulatory policies regarding road safety, are also expected to boost the demand. In spite of these factors, the higher cost of technology, and availability of the system in luxury vehicles alone, are expected to hinder the market growth. The global blind spot object detection system market is expected to grow at ~17.5% CAGR during forecast period.

The prominent players in the blind spot object detection system market include Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Delphi (UK), Magna International (Canada), Mercedes (Germany), Nissan (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Mobileye (Israel) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).

The automotive industry has evolved tremendously, in terms of technological advancements, in both passenger and commercial vehicles, in the last few years. In the automotive driver assistance system, the blind spot object detection system is one such recent advancement that has been acknowledged in the global market.

Blind spot object detection system is another active safety system designed for passenger safety. It helps alert the driver to the presence of vehicles that may be in the blind spot areas of adjacent lanes of traffic. As a technology, it has gained much attention, especially in the way to adopting these vehicles.

For this study, the global blind spot object detection system market has been divided, based on technology, functioning, vehicle types, and regions. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as radar sensors and camera. Among these, radar sensors are likely to cover the higher market share during the forecast period. The functioning segment has further been segmented as automatic and manual. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among vehicle types, passenger vehicles has accounted the highest market share, in 2016, in terms of revenue.

Based on regions, the global blind spot object detection system market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In Europe, there has been rise in the sales of luxury vehicles, which has augmented the demand for blind spot object detection systems.. Germany, UK and France are the leading countries in Europe, which have fuelled the growth of the market. North America and Asia Pacific are the second and third leading regions, in terms of revenue.

The report for Global Blind Spot Object Detection System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 GLOBAL BLIND SPOT OBJECT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6 GLOBAL BLIND SPOT OBJECT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY FUNCTIONING

7 GLOBAL BLIND SPOT OBJECT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

8 GLOBAL BLIND SPOT OBJECT DETECTION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

