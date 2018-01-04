Market Highlights

The global aviation cyber security market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years. It has been expected that the market will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Over the last couple of years, the aviation industry has undergone various advanced security system where, cyber security is their main point of attraction. The airline services are increasing day by day, and are becoming more focused on implementing information technology in their system. As a result, the aviation industry has given high chances of cyber-attacks. However, to control these types of attacks, aviation industry is focusing more on cyber security solutions. The aviation industry is one of the largest of industries, which deals in high level and storage of confidential data, which are majorly used by the airline companies, airports and air traffic management. As a result, the demand for aviation cyber security system to avoid the leakage of stored data is very high. Moreover, the technological advancement in the aviation industry has also boosted the demand.

As per MRFR analysis, the Aviation Cyber Security Market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period as several companies are opting for aviation cyber security into their systems. This market is expected to grow at 7.5% the CAGR during the forecast period. This market is majorly influenced by the growth factors such as increasing rate of cyber-attacks, technological advancements, and stringent government regulation. Despite these factors, the high maintenance cost, lack of skilled labor, and absence of standard cyber security framework may hindering the market growth majorly.

Key Players

BAE Systems (U.K.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Northrop Grumman (U.S.),

Raytheon (U.S.),

DXC Technology (U.S.),

Airbus (France),

Boeing (U.S.),

Booz Allen Hamilton (U.S.),

Thales Group (France).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global aviation cyber security market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aviation cyber security market by deployment, application and region.

By Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Airline management

Airport management

Air traffic management

Air cargo management

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

South America