Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Agriculture Film Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, British Polythene Plc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Britton Group and Trioplast Industrier AB. among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Agriculture FilmMarket and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Agriculture Film Market – Market Overview

Agriculture Films provides broad range of benefits such as lowering soil erosion, soil compaction, increasing temperature of soil and provide nutrients to agriculture industry. This film facilitates seed germination and provide UV protection thereby, controlling the growth of weeds. This protective film is covered over greenhouse called as agriculture film. Rising demand of quality food to meet increasing global population is anticipated to drive the Agriculture Film Market. Additionally, depletion of arable land in North America also expected to boost the agriculture film market in this region.

The Global Agriculture Film Market is grouped as low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethyl vinyl acetate/ethylene butyl acrylate (EVA/EBA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear LDPE (LLDPE) among others. Low density polyethylene (LDPE) based agriculture films is expected to hold large amount of share and continue to grow over the forecast period owing to properties such as resistance to sunlight, strong mechanical strength, high tensile strength and high optical properties. Moreover, the thickness of this film is less compared to other films making its suitable to any agriculture environment, thereby fuelling the market growth. HDPE and EVA provide rigidity where it is used in mulching and fumigation application. Other films manufactured are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to low competitive pricing. Development of biodegradable plastic in LLDPE film is anticipated to open new avenue to market players.

Rising application of Agriculture Film in greenhouse due to lighter, safe structure and sustain environment is anticipated to drive the agriculture film market. Increasing demand of quality crop plants is expected to drive product penetration in mulching application. Moreover, government support to built greenhouse in Asia and Middle East is anticipated to have positive impact the market growth. Innovation in this industry such as blocking of UV, florescent and thermic ray witnessed positive impact on product penetration in this market. Regulations regarding disposal of film and competitive pricing of LDPE is expected to restraint the market growth. Additionally, technological advancement in floriculture and horticulture coupled with improved stability and lifespan of agriculture film is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The Global Agriculture Film Market is dominated by Asia Pacific region. Favourable conditions, supportive government regulations and increasing expenditure on agriculture activities are some of the factors driving the regional growth. China, India and Vietnam are anticipated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. India invest maximum amount in agriculture and accounts for strong GDP growth. North America is expected to witness sluggish growth. Large availability of arable land is anticipated to drive the market in this region. Furthermore, changing trends towards biodegradable plastic in anticipated to drive Europe agriculture film market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1758

Agriculture Film Market – Competitive Analysis

Agriculture Film Market fragmented with presence of small scale as well as strong regional players from tier 1 market. The key players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnership or agreement with small players and distributors to meet global demand of agriculture industry. The major players are investing heavily in R&D to develop biodegradable plastic film in order to meet environmental legislation and minimize impact on environment. Other strategies adopted by market participants are merger & acquisition with biotechnology firms. Moreover, agriculture associations are putting intense efforts to bring awareness among farmers related to advanced technologies and innovation in agriculture related industries.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

February 08, 2017 – BASF acquired Rolic AG based in Switzerland. The company is specialist in high-tech film products which is used for display and security industry. The technology solutions driven by company would benefit the electronic industry as well as help the BASF to strengthen its opportunity in the new market.

April 25, 2017 –BASF signed an agreement to acquire ZedX, a U.S. based company. The acquired company is leader in digital agriculture industry. ZedX is expert in developing agronomic weather, crop and pest models that can rapidly increase the agriculture production. These would strengthen BASF in digital farming transforming agriculture industry to next level.

December 04, 2017 – The Dow AgroSciences subsidiary of Dow Chemical company now known as DowDuPont successfully divestment selective portion of corn seed business in Brazil to CITIC Agric Fund. With this divestiture, the agriculture solution division of DowDuPont can have concentrated business product offering across seed, crop protection and agriculture technology.

October 13, 2017 – BASF acquired significant share of seed and non-selective herbicide business of Bayer (a leading producer in agrochemicals). This acquisition would strengthen company’s agriculture solution segment. This opportunity will help the company to address the need of seed and row crop in the market.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agricultural-films-market-1758

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com