Aurora Scientific Corp (UK), IHI Hauzer Techno Coating BV (Europe), ULVAC Technologies (Japan), Oerlikon Balzers Coating AG (Europe), Semicore Equipment, Inc (US), Plasma-Therm, LLC (US), Aixtron SE (Germany), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US) and CHA Industries Inc. (UK) among the others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Vapor Deposition Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Vapor Deposition Market – Overview

Vapor deposition is the process utilized for the production of high performance high purity solid materials. It includes a deposition process of a high performance thin solid coating, monolithic components, fibers and powders over the surfaces of numerous products. Over fast few years, vapor deposition has become commonly accepted as an essential component of industrial tools such as drills, cutters, punches, dies, and molds. Products with paints, enamels, and vapor coatings are used every day.

The microelectronic industry, encompassing semiconductors, components and flat panel displays represents some of the largest market of vapor deposition. The growth of the Vapor Deposition in microelectronic is mainly driven by the demand for dielectric and barrier films, seed layers and nanofilms. The wear resistant vapor deposition coatings for machining tools is growing but the percent of annual growth of Vapor Deposition Market is high in electronic coating market due to boom in electronic market in the world.

The recent trends in tool, tribological, and decorative markets provide many opportunities for the vapor deposition market. With growing demand of Vapor Deposition Market in automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical and metal industry, a great deal of research and development is done by teams consisting of coating equipment manufacturers, universities and the industry to improve and optimize vapor deposition techniques (physical and chemical). Extra attention need to be given to the crossovers between different markets. An experiences from one end user application can give a lot of input for further development of technologies and coating solutions for another application as well, sometimes in a completely different market. This kind of exercise can speed up developments significantly to fuel the vapor deposition market in near future.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 2017 – CVD Equipment Corporation, a chemical vapor deposition and gas control equipment manufacturing business, agreed to supply the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) with next generation 2D semiconductor deposition equipment. This agreement would boost the Vapor Deposition Market in the future.

July 2014 – ANNEALSYS, equipment manufacturer specialized in Rapid Thermal Processing (RTP) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD and ALD) systems has signed a distribution agreement with RIBER, worldwide leader of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems. The partnership is focus on CVD and ALD products in American and Asian regions due to growing demand of chemical vapor deposition technique in the region. The long term agreement between the two companies would boost the Global Vapor Deposition Market.

January 2017 – CVD Equipment Corporation, a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, announced that its CVD Materials Corporation subsidiary plans to open a US facility for expansion of the corrosion resistant coating services currently offered through its Tantaline CVD ApS subsidiary in Nordborg, Denmark. Tantaline A/S was originally founded in 2007 as a spin off from The Danfoss Group and is an established leader in the commercialization of tantalum-treated parts for corrosion resistance. CVD acquired the assets and IP of Tantaline A/S in December 2016 and established in Nordborg a new and wholly-owned CVD subsidiary operating under the name Tantaline CVD ApS (“Tantaline®”). The expansion strategy of CVD Equipment Corporation would fuel the vapour deposition market in near future.

Vapor Deposition Market

Regionally, Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the Global Vapor Deposition Market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to economic trends in the region. In the Chinese domestic market place and developments to product technology and delivery systems have all merged to shape the vapor deposition market. The Vapor Deposition manufacturers in China is mostly comprises of small manufacturers and some of the prominent manufacturers. Over 50 suppliers are active in China’s vapor deposition industry, majority of which are privately owned Chinese companies.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyses the degree of competition among the industry players as well as industry growth and market scenario in China and the world. The Global Vapour Deposition Market is at a growing stage, which represents moderate stats in terms of market value and overall volume. Over the past few years, vapour deposition market has witnessed healthy demand in application such as microelectronics, electrical energy storage, solar, cutting tools, medical equipment, coating and others. Globally, the manufacturers of Vapour Deposition is moving towards growth expansion by specifically adopting partnership, expansion and joint-venture strategies and product launch strategies.

