Global: Solenoid valve Market by type (2-way, 3-way, 4-way, 5-way), by Body Material (Brass Body, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Body), by Operating Type (Direct, Indirect, semi-direct), by End User Industry – Forecast to 2027

Study Objective of Solenoid Valve market

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Solenoid valve market

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

– To analyze the Solenoid valve market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by body material, by operating type and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Solenoid valve market

Market Scenario

Global Solenoid Valve Market has been growing rapidly from last couple of years and registered the CAGR of more than 4%. Currently this market has been valued at more than US $4 billion which is growing rapidly as demand from industries like oil and gas, water and wastewaters, chemical and petrochemical among others are increasing. Solenoid valve are becoming more popular these days as it can be controlled electronically and gives more effective and efficient result.

Market Segmentation

The Global Solenoid Valve market has been segmented on the basis of type, body material, operating type and end user industries. By type the market has been segmented as 2-way, 3-way, 4-way, and 5-way Solenoid Valves. On the basis of body material, the markets are- Brass Body, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Body and Plastic Body material. Operating type includes- Direct, Indirect and semi-direct. The end user industries for the solenoid valve are- Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater, Power Generation, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Medical and others.

Regional Analysis

In the year 2015 the largest markets for Solenoid valve were North America followed by Europe region. The main factor which is driving the market is increase in the demand for solenoid valve in various industries. North America holds more than XX% of market share followed by Europe which accounts for more than XX% of market share. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market which accounts for XX% of market share and growing with the CAGR rate of XX%.

Key players

The key players in the market of Solenoid valve are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Asco Valve, Inc., Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. Kg, GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. Kg, Danfoss A/S, Parker Hannifin Corporation, IMI PLC, Rotex Controls B.V., The Lee Company, SMC Corporation among others.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

– Americas

North America

• US

• Canada

– Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

– Asia– Pacific

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Pacific

– The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global Solenoid valve Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

