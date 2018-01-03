Preimplantation genetic testing is the procedure of testing embryos to identify genetic diseases or defects before implantation. This test helps to implant healthy embryo which results in the genetically healthy baby. The test is done to eliminate the risk of structural chromosome abnormalities, Mendelian disorders, etc. However, preimplantation genetic testing also carries various risks such as multiple pregnancy, birth defects, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. Hence, researchers are focusing on developing new technology and methods that can minimize all the possible risks related with the preimplantation genetic testing.

Due to the changing lifestyle, increasing number of people are suffering from genetic disorders or diseases. Hence there has been a significant growth in the preimplantation genetic diagnosis. This test is also gaining traction to diagnose minor disabilities and other serious diseases such as cancer. Researchers are also focusing on using innovative techniques for eliminating the possibility of embryo destruction while preimplantation genetic testing.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global market for preimplantation genetic testing is expected to experience strong growth. The market is estimated to reach US$ 575.0 million revenue by 2022 end. Due to the increasing awareness of preimplantation genetic testing to avoid genetic disorders, the rise in a number of healthcare providers and healthcare institutes providing preimplantation genetic testing are the influencing factors contributing to the tremendous growth of the preimplantation genetic testing across the globe.

Genetic Screening to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Test Type

Genetic screening is expected to be the highly preferred test type as compared to genetic diagnosis. Gaining nearly two-third of the share in terms of revenue towards 2017 end, genetic screening is estimated to create more than US$ 100 million incremental opportunity throughout the forecast period.

Specialized Clinics to Account for Maximum Share

Among all other end users of preimplantation genetic testing, specialized clinics are expected to experience strong growth. Specialized clinics are estimated to exceed US$ 200 million revenue towards 2022 end. Meanwhile, hospitals are also expected to witness impressive growth throughout the forecast period.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing to find Largest Application in Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy

Embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy is expected to show healthy growth from throughout 2017-2022. Embryo HLA typing for stem cell therapy is estimated to create an incremental opportunity exceeding US$ 70 million during 2017-2022.

NGS Technology to Gain Maximum Traction in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Compared to the various other technologies, NGS is expected to be the technology gaining highest revenue share in the global preimplantation genetic testing market. NGS is estimated to exceed US$ 200 million revenue by 2022 end.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global preimplantation genetic testing market through 2022, which include Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CooperSurgical Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Genea Limited, Natera, Inc., Rubicon Genomics, Inc., and CombiMatrix Corporation.

