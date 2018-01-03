Pharmasynth is one of the top pharma companies in the country known for their state of the art manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar producing quality products and serving the ailing humanity of the nation. The company started their manufacturing units in the year 1984 and within a short time has rose to the level of one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the country with a combination of technology, talent and dedication towards offering best possible healthcare to the people their international quality products within affordable price. The company offers their medicines in patriotic range, ethical range and hospital range to reach out the people in every nook and corner to relieve them from the sufferings of different health ailments. The company with their sophisticated machinery is dedicated in bringing out zero contamination products following stringent quality control norms right from the inputs to the consumables and the packaging materials that are used to produce their formulations. The company also ensures to regularly update with the latest technological changes happening in the industry through regular in-house training to their staff to keep up with the validated methods and manufacturing procedures of the industry to bring out zero defect and cost effective products into the market.

Pharmasynth today has the capability to manufacture tablets, capsules, ointments, oral liquids, ointments, enema, ear and eye drops, creams and other products in different dosage forms in their state of the art manufacturing units. They also offer services as third party contract manufacture to optimise the full production capacity of their manufacturing units. There are reputed pharma company availing their contract manufacturer services so that they can reduce costs on production units and focus more on their core business like formulating new molecules and marketing their products in the market. Pharmasynth also offer PCD pharma services helping out other companies to sell their products through their distribution channels. The company also actively takes part in many social and patriotic activities serving the nation beyond manufacturing of drugs.

Pharamsynth has won many national and international awards not only for their fair business practices but also their service orientation and commitment towards the society. The company believes in serving the ailing humanity through their world class products and also creating awareness about better health care system for an overall solution to many health problems in the society.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725