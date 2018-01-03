The Khaki tale:

Hamilton’s Khaki collection immediately recognizes the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Chronograph Automatic H64666555 Men’s Watch a.k.a. the Pilot Pioneer Auto Chronograph a distinctive member of the family with an overall retro-military themed design.

From a broader point of view, the whole of the Khaki collection is that. It’s just a variation in the shape of the cases, hardware and details that make one piece rival the other.

The power source:

The most important one but here, not to worry! Hamilton nicely fits the ETA Valjoux 7750 in. It’s a mid-sized tactical timekeeping machine that gives the Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Chronograph Automatic H64666555 Men’s Watch the spirit of the authentic aviation 3-hander-s. The feel stays intact through the partially open-worked hour and minute hands and a basic date function at 6. The only new elements in this mix are the three sub-dials in the classic chronograph layout. It’s a more rudimentary form of a wearable stopwatch with a utilitarian purpose behind.

ETA Valjoux 7750 – did we say it? It’s actually bit more than that; more than a simply retrofitted, branded oscillating weight. The longer and stronger spring barrel is a newer addition to the line that allows for a significant increase in power storage of a minimum of 60 hours. All this made Hamilton to rename it as Caliber H31. You can see that all through the transparent case back.

Shock protection:

The Hamilton Khaki Watch uses Incabloc (trade name) shock protection system for the Caliber H-31. This spring-loaded mounting system protects the jewel bearings supporting the balance wheel and also its delicate pivots from damage resulting from physical shocks. This system is entirely Swiss in its origin, invented back in 1934. How hard it might hit the floor, Incabloc’s lyre-shaped spring allows the delicate bearings shift under impact, sparing the balance staffs and pivots from breakage.

Other stuff:

• The 42 mm across and 16mm thick case is surgical grade stainless steel, fitted with a sapphire crystal at the top. The dial is halfway between white and silver; shine and dull. It’s a diffused gleam, actually.

• The chronograph is in the classic three sub-dials layout displaying 60 seconds, 30 minutes and 12 hours of time tracking.

• Screw Down Crown. Take it deep into the water and stay worry-free, even for longer spans. That makes a part of the 200m water resistance.

Bottom line: There are not too many ‘Pilot’ watches that make you feel akin to the lot who witnessed early American aviation and associated classic designs. The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Men’s Watch – with its large, easy-to-read dial, chronograph function and Superluminova lume-coated hands – gives you those essentials in form and function that any pilot, co-pilot and no-pilot would love to flaunt!