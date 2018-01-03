The rise in growth of the vehicle ownership in Asia Pacific excluding Japan will directly led to the increase in accident, where owner choose to repair their vehicle instead of buying one will significantly boost the growth of the automotive refinish coating, around the world. The research report provide the transformation of the in-mold coating, around the world. The new report on “Global Automotive Refinish Coating” has been stated by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)’s extensive research repository. The report also showcase that the usage of chemical technologies will rev-up the automotive refinish coating market over the assessment period. The five year historical data and statistics analysis are provided for the global automotive refinish coating market for 2012 till 2016 along with that it also highlights the five year estimation which will end in 2022 year. the research report showcase the current and future forecast of the worldwide automotive refinish coating market respective to the significant regions which include, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, the middle East & Africa, Latin America.

Global Market Study on Automotive Refinish Coating: Segmentation & Regional Analysis

The research report segregated the global automotive refinish market on account of region, resin type, vehicle type, coating structure, and material type. On the basis of material type, the study bifurcates the global market for automotive refinish coating into UV-cured Coatings, Water-borne Coatings and Solvent-borne Coatings. Based on coating structure, the report categorizes the worldwide automotive refinish coating market into Primer, Base Coat, Top Coat, and Clear Coat. In terms of vehicle type, the research report segmented the automotive refinish market into premium passenger cars, compact passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, luxury passenger cars, and mid-sized passenger cars. According to resin type, the report divides the international automotive refinish coating into Acrylic, Alkyd, and Polyurethane. On the basis of region, the report segmented the market into MEA, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Europe, Japan, Latin America, and North America. Further the report segmented the MEA into Israel, Turkey, South Africa, GCC countries. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is sub segmented into Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, India and China. Similarly, Europe is further divided into Nordic, Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Latin America is divided into Argentina, Mexico and Brazil. Also, North America is divided into United States, as well as Canada. Furthermore, the report also showcase the key findings and the market attractiveness index, enabling the reader to understand the scope of the market as per the segment along with that the market share analysis and Revenue share insights are provided in detail.

Global Market Study on Automotive Refinish Coating: Key Player Insights

The research report provide n-depth insights on the key manufacturing unit in the global automotive refinish market. The report offers a dashboard view to the reader in order to make them informed about the competitive landscape of the market. The final section of the report are also verified on the certain parameters which include SWOT analysis, financial ratio, key trends, opportunities and recent growth in the automotive refinish market. The report also provide the key players functioning in the global automotive refinish market which include KCC Corporation, BASF SE, 3M Company, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd ,DowDuPont Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The report also present the company share analysis of the worldwide market for automotive refinish coating. The key strategies and company share in the global automotive refinish market will make the reader understand about the present and future scope of the market, across the globe.

